Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $972.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.