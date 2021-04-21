API3 (API3) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00014839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $112.04 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

