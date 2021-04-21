apM Coin Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $453,216.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.