Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $34.74. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $920.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

