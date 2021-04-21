Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 287.5% in the third quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 368,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after buying an additional 273,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

