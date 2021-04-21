Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

