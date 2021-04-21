Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 2nd Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

