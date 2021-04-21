Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 52,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

