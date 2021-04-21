Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

