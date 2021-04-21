Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

