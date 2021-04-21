Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

