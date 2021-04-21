Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 1,558 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 46.7% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. 33,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.