Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,199 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.88. 1,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average of $211.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

