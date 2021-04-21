Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 4,828 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,078,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,793. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

