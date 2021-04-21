Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $260.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

