Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,070. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

