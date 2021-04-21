Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $128.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

