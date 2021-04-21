Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $31.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

