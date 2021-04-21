Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

