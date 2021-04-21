Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

