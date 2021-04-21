Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,711 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,313. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

