Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,351 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $289.50. 9,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,500. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

