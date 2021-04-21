Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. 511,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

