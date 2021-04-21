Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 15.9%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) shares shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $0.99. 417,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 87,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

