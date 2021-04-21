Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:APP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,077. Applovin Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

Applovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

