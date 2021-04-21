Arcblock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.98 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.