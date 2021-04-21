Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.