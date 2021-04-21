Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 3,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,179,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

