Arepacoin Price Up 43.1% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $243,161.73 and $122.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 181.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,156,872 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

