Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

