Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Argon has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $921,514.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00277271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01024455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00668908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,972.80 or 0.99858507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

