Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.88. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1,345,409 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.41 million and a P/E ratio of 37.63.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

