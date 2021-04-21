Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $411.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $423.09.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

