Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,532 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

