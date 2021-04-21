Argus Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to “Buy”

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $396.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.25 and a 12 month high of $397.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

