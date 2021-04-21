Arianee (ARIA20) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003757 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $53.15 million and $3,010.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arianee has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00277271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01024455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00668908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,972.80 or 0.99858507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

