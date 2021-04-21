Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $91,324.43 and $12.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00277271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01024455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00668908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,972.80 or 0.99858507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,827,667 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

