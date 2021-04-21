ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.57. 305,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,850,766. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42.

