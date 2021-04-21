Ark Price Tops $2.03 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $260.74 million and $9.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,774,134 coins and its circulating supply is 128,653,237 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.