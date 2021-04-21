Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 75,322 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,322 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 8.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 3.32% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113,738 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,928. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

