Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,075. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

