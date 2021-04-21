Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

