Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.57. 139,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

