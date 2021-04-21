Arlington Partners LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 253,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The company has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

