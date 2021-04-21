Arlington Partners LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

