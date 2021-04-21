Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.40. 33,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

