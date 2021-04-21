Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.35. 11,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

