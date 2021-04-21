Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 5,848 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,057,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,973. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.