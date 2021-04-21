Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $279.20. 37,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,286. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

