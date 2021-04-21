Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. 508,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

